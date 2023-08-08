The British Virgin Islands’ Emancipation Festival came alive on Saturday night, August 5 at Irene Penn-O’Neal Festiville as a new Soca Monarch was crowned. The competition was fierce, but it was Jan Williams, known by his stage name J Versatile, hailing from St Lucia, who stole the show and dethroned the two-time Soca Monarch Ramon G, taking the coveted crown with his song ‘Boo Thang’.

‘Boo thang’ is a groovy track that captures the essence of someone having fun with their significant other, enjoying a fun, no-stoosh, drama-free celebration.

After his triumph, J Versatile expressed his elation, saying, “It’s a dream come true for me. I’ve been working hard for this moment, and I’m grateful to everyone who supported me along the way. Winning the Soca Monarch title is an incredible honor, and I can’t wait to continue sharing my music with the world.”

Taking the second runner-up spot was Jamal Sergeant, popularly known as Diffy.

J’versatile’s victory at the Emancipation Festival marks a new chapter in his musical journey. With his talent, determination, and passion for music, he is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with in the global music scene. As he continues to make waves with his music, we can expect more electrifying performances and soul-stirring tracks from this rising Soca Monarch.