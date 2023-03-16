The University of the West Indies (UWI) St Augustine has three upcoming key priority projects of focus, which is aligned with the regional institution’s Triple-A Strategic Plan “Converting Reputation to Revenue.”

A statement from the institution said the university will focus on boosting international student recruitment with a Global Medical School, rejuvenating the cocoa sector with a cocoa factory and developing alumni activity.

These large-scale projects are broadened by other entrepreneurial initiatives at the departmental level which will position the campus for continued growth and greater self-sufficiency said Campus Principal Professor Rose-Marie Belle Antoine who presented her first report to the tertiary institution’s governing body on Tuesday.

Along with members of the campus leadership team, she shared a wide-ranging presentation which reflected on the opportunities and challenges faced by the campus during the COVID-19 pandemic and the two years of mandatory closure.