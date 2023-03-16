Global cocaine production has reached record levels as demand rebounds following Covid lockdowns, a new report has found.

The UN Office on Drugs and Crime said coca cultivation rose by 35% between 2020 and 2021 to record levels.

Findings suggest new hubs for trafficking have emerged in West and Central Africa.

The report also said traffickers were using international postal services more often to get drugs to consumers, the BBC reports.

“Globally, the use of parcel and courier services increased significantly during the Covid-related lockdown due to restrictions on passenger flights,” the Global Report on Cocaine said.

It noted a rise in West African countries in the use of “well established, globally operating postal services as well as smaller shopping companies” used to smuggle quantities of cocaine to Europe and beyond.

Overall, the report found Europe and North America are the largest markets for cocaine, followed by South and Central America and the Caribbean.