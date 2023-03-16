Guyana’s Education Minister Priya Manickchand has expressed her support for Fort Wellington Secondary teacher, Marlon Daniels, after he was viciously beaten by a student and his male relative on Monday.

“Upon learning of the details I offered me and the Ministry’s full support. There can be no reason offered that would be accepted as to why students or their relatives would beat a teacher. I expect the Guyana Police Force to act swiftly,” Manickchand said in a Facebook post.

Daniels, a teacher at Guyana’s Fort Wellington Secondary School in Region Five, was attacked after he reprimanded a Grade 10 student for using indecent language.

The student reportedly walked out of the school, after meeting with the headmaster, and threatened to involve his uncle.

Daniels was attacked by the student and his relative as he was leaving the school compound.

The attack forced teachers to protest outside the school to call for justice.

Guyana Teachers Union President Mark Lyte said several teachers have been attacked this year by students and their guardians, calling on the Education Ministry and Guyana Police Force to intervene to send a clear message to students and guardians that their behaviour will not be tolerated.