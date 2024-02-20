Reggae singer Chronixx is calling out Spotify for allowing unauthorized music to appear on his account.

Over the last five years, the popular streaming service has been plagued by scam artists tagging prominent names in songs that appear as collaborations, making it visible on their accounts. Chronixx became a victim of the scam this month, with a ‘Brahma’ label uploading two songs to his account: A Nuhb (sic) Long Talk and the rather explicit Manuva.

The Smile Jamaica singer spoke out against the atrocity in his Instagram Stories over the weekend.

“My Spotify is not hacked,” he declared. “@spotify literally allows anyone to post music to my official account as chronixx. They will invite us to the black music department stuff to sing and “talk” but absolutely no security for our music on their platform in fact. Anyways…love.”

Spotify’s existing policy isn’t preventative, but artists can report unauthorised music by filling out this form and await a resolution email. Fans can also report the mixed up music to Spotify’s customer service team, according to Dancehallmag.com.

Be it in jest or seriously, Chronixx called on creators to go crazy in uploading more music to his profile, as he’s not releasing new material soon.