Several factors have led to the postponement of this year’s Miss Easterval pageant to October 2024.

This was confirmed via an official release from the Union Island Easterval Committee. The release states that the despite the committee’s efforts to attract attendees and revenue, the financial outcome of the pageant has not been substantial.

Among the factors for the postponement was the presence of competing events on the night of the event, the committee said.

They said that though this news may come as a disappointment to many who look forward to the event on the Easterval calendar, they are still committed to delivering an exceptional event that will truly celebrate culture and heritage.

The Miss Easterval Pageant has long been a cherished tradition in the Union Island community, which celebrates the cultural heritage of Union Island and the wider Caribbean region.