With less than four months to go until the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, the finalists of the 2021 edition and trans-Tasman rivals Australia and New Zealand will meet in a three-match series as they look to shape up their final squads for the tournament in the summer.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner has brushed aside the talk of his team being the “underdogs” against the current 50-over world champions Australia, and believes they will put up a strong fight in the series beginning on Wednesday.

The 2021 champions Australia will field a full-strength squad, boasting the likes of veteran limited-overs specialists Mathew Wade, Glenn Maxwell and Adam Zampa.