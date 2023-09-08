An Afro-Caribbean Cultural event is being hosted by the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today.

The event, which is being held to commemorate Africa-CARICOM Day, commenced at 11:00 AM and will culminate at 6 PM at the Old Treasury Building Site.

An official release states that the event aims to raise awareness and celebrate the relationship between Africa and CARICOM and to spread unity across Continents and Oceans.

The event highlights feature Art and Craft displays and a cultural showcase.

Vincentians have been encouraged to wear their African or Caribbean inspired fashion, as we simultaneously celebrate our Africa-Caribbean dress day.

The Ministry says that Africa-CARICOM Day is a significant milestone in recognition of our historical and cultural ties between Africa and the Caribbean.