United States military forces are seeing an increase in attacks on its military bases in Syria and Iraq, as the Israel-Hamas war threatens to spillover.

According to Al Jazeera, bases hosting US troops in Iraq were targeted by drones and missiles on Thursday.

The attacks have put the US on heighten alert for activity by Iran-backed armed groups following similar incidents that had occurred before.

This comes after Russia had warned that there is a real risk of the current Gaza crisis escalating into a region-wide conflict.

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had pointed criticism towards the United States of America for vetoing a United Nations Resolution which called for a ceasefire. He said this action could now lead to an expansion of the conflict.

President Joe Biden has sent naval power to the Middle East in the past two weeks, including two aircraft carriers, other warships and about 2,000 marines.