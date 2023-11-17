American singer-songwriter and model has filed a $30 million lawsuit against Diddy, accusing him of rape, sex trafficking and physical abuse.

Diddy and Cassie dated for 10 years but broke up in 2018. Neither of them addressed the reason for the breakup, but Diddy seemed to have hinted at the break up in his R&B single “Gotta Move On” this year.

Diddy is a billionaire and one of hip hop’s most successful producers, whom Cassie said she met at 19 years old in 2005.

However, shortly after they began a relationship, she said he was abusive, gave her drugs to use, beat her, and forced her to have sex with male workers throughout the relationship.

Diddy is accused of beating Cassie, acts she claims were witnessed by his staff and employees of Bad Boy Entertainment and related businesses. However, many were afraid of him.

After the gruesome beatings, she claims that Diddy would immediately attempt to hide her- sending her to hotels to recuperate where her family can’t see or find her. He would “showered her with gifts following incidents of physical violence, a typical pattern of behavior by serial abusers,” part of the lengthy lawsuit said.