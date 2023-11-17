Jannik Sinner has pulled out a victory against Holger Rune to help Novak Djokovic into the last four of the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy.

World number one Djokovic, who beat Hubert Hurkacz earlier on Thursday, needed a Sinner victory to advance to the semi-finals.

Djokovic, who is chasing a record seventh ATP Finals title, finished second in the round-robin group stage.

Fourth seed Sinner, 22, took on Rune knowing he was guaranteed at least a second-place finish in the Green Group and a spot in the semi-finals.