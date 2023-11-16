The National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC) held the finals of their icode784 competition on Wednesday November 15th. The competition saw numerous teams showcase their ideas for a panel of judges for a chance at the top prize.

The secondary idea category featured various showcases, including applications that tackle issues such as praedial larceny, unemployment and more, from teams representing schools from all across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The team of UISS A Team 3.0 representing Union Island Secondary School was announced as the winners of this category with their application Care2VolunteerSVG which helped to match willing volunteers to Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO) that best suits their skills.

Second and third place in this category went to the St. Vincent Grammar School’s Team Young Minds and Team AniTrack, respectively.

In the Secondary Mobile Application Category participants showed working demos of their mobile applications, in a wide range of areas of focus such as bringing virtual reality to the classroom, tourism promotion, and preventing praedial larceny.

GKA Codemasters representing the St. Vincent Girls High School came out on top in this category with their mobile application Vincitivities which offers locals and tourists access to transportation services, fun activities, accommodations, and more in one app.

Second place in this category went to J.J.A.M TECH representing the St. Vincent Grammar School. Third place in this category went to AKSP Titans of the Sandy Bay Secondary School.

In the Open Category of the competition which allowed participants 35 years old and under to showcase their innovative ideas, it was the team of E-Tech that was awarded the first-place prize. Their application Evangelize serves the purpose of connecting persons with churches within a country as well as with the general public, allowing them to fellowship with each other.

Team IRIS and S and N Innovations took second and third place respectively in this category of the competition.

Prizes were also awarded for the school with the most entries, as well as mentors and teams who advanced to the finals.

The winning team in the secondary idea category received a cash prize of $2500. Second and Third place teams received $1500 and $1000 respectively.

The first-place team in the secondary mobile app category received not only a cash prize of $5,000, but also a laptop for each team member; the second-place team would receive a cash prize of $3,000; and the third-place team would receive a cash prize of $2,000.

The winning team in the open category took home $5,000 in cash and two tickets to Barcelona, Spain. The second-place squad would receive $3,000 in cash, while the third-place team would receive $2,000.

The school with the most entries received a cash prize of $1000. The Mentor for the winning team for the Secondary Idea Category received $750.00. The mentor for the winning team for the Secondary Mobile Category received $1,000.00

All non-positional teams advancing to finals will be awarded a prize of $300 per team.

Trophies were presented to the first-place teams for each category.