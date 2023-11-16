The Kingstown Preparatory School has launched its Grade Six writing competition.

The launch was held on Friday November 10th, and heard remarks from Education Officer in charge of language, literacy and communication Elizabeth Austin, who said “Imagination is like a muscle”.

Miss Austin in her remarks emphasized the important role that reading and writing plays in the sharpening of students’ skills and broadening their imagination.

She also urged the students to read as it assists in releasing thoughts, allowing creativity to flourish.

The preliminary round of the writing competition will be held on November 22nd.

According to a release from the Agency for Public Information, the top ten participants will be selected from the initial round, who will then vie for the coveted title in the finals which are scheduled for January 10th 2024.

Financial support for the event is being provided by the reading company Hodder House.