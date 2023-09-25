Health officials in the Caribbean region are meeting to discuss non-communicable diseases and other health issues.

CARICOM health officials are holding the meeting in Washington with public health stakeholders and partners advocating for continued vigilance against COVID-19, threats from new and re-emerging communicable diseases, natural disasters resulting from climate change and Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs).

According to Loop News, the Guyana-based CARICOM Secretariat has convened the 45th Meeting of the Council for Human and Social Development (COHSOD) – Health, with support from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

Delegates will discuss updates on the status of NCDs, communicable diseases and other health-related issues, as well as details of initiatives to address challenges such as climate change and pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.