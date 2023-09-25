There will be major buyers present at Invest SVG’s Everything Vincy Plus Expo 2023.

This is according to Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves during the expo’s media launch last week. He said among those major buyers would be representatives from the numerous hotels expected to be open soon in SVG.

“We’re going to have buyers there, major buyers, the same hotels that I was talking about, they intend to send some of their buyers to the Everything Vincy Expo Plus to see if there are products there that they can share with their guests or opportunities that they can share with their guests, that’s going to be very important,” he said.

Minister Gonsalves as well as highlighting the importance of entrepreneurs bringing their businesses to major buyers, noted that exposing their businesses to Vincentian public is just as important.

“We believe sincerely that it’s important for us to expose our businesses as well to the Vincentian public. Too many times people would say that “Oh I didn’t know that we made X here, I didn’t know that we had this other thing here” we want to get over that. We want people to think first “let me see who does it here” before we think about typing in www.amazon.com,” he said.

The Invest SVG Everything Vincy Plus Expo 2023 will be held at the northern end of the ET Joshua tarmac from October 26th to 29th.