The United States of America has pledged $100 million in backing for a Kenyan-led multinational force aimed at bringing peace and stability back to Haiti.

US Secretary of State Blinken announced that the US would provide logistics, including intelligence, airlift, communications and medical support to the mission, which still needs to be approved by the UN Security Council.

Other than Kenya, which would head the operation, personnel from several Caribbean nations would also be deployed to the country, Loop News reports.

Blinken urged the international community to pledge additional personnel as well as equipment, logistics, training and funding for the effort to be successful.

Gang violence has surged in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince and surrounding areas in recent months, with 1,860 people reported killed, injured or kidnapped from April to June, a 14 per cent increase compared with the first three months of the year.