A Manhattan judge has scheduled the criminal trial of former United States President Donald Trump to begin in March of next year, when the Republican Party’s presidential primaries will be in full swing.

Trump, a candidate in the 2024 presidential race, appeared via video in a New York courtroom on Tuesday, as part of a continuing criminal case over alleged hush money payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Judge Juan Merchan tentatively scheduled his trial for March 25, 2024, a date that appeared to elicit frustration from the Republican leader, who threw up his hands.

In April, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

Tuesday’s hearing was also an opportunity for Judge Merchan to advise Trump on restrictions surrounding the upcoming trial.