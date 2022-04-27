According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Caribbean countries last year recorded economic growth of between 2.8 and 4.7 per cent.

The Washington-based financial institution said tourism-dependent Caribbean countries like Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, St. Kitts-Nevis, St. Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines are predicted to record 3.2 per cent growth this year, declining slightly to 3.1 per cent the following year.

It said that in the case of countries like Guyana, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago, classified as Caribbean commodity exporters, the economic growth will range from 20.2 per cent this year, dropping to 16.4 per cent next year.

The International Monetary Fund said that the war in Ukraine is shaking the global economy amid rising uncertainty about the outlook for Latin America and the Caribbean.