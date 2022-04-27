Trinidad and Tobago’s Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby- Dolly has dismissed reports that parents of students from the Brighton Anglican Primary School in La Brea, have kept their children at home due to unsanitary conditions.

She was at the time responding to questions from opposition Senator Wade Mark in T&T’s Upper House, in relation to a report on Monday which indicated some parents allegedly decided to take their children back home, after deciding the area where their children were being accommodated on the school premises was unsuitable.

“Madam President, the parents of Brighton Anglican Primary School have not kept their children at home, nor are the conditions at the school unsanitary and unsuitable,” she said.

She explained instead that the school was recently decanted due to infrastructure issues at its original building and one classroom space at the school, having been recently refurbished, was carded to be used by students at the school on Tuesday.

T&T’s Education Minister further explained that on Monday, some parents took their children to the school “but they could not be accommodated in the space, as the paint fumes needed to be diffused.”