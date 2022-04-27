Active cases of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are now down to 44 following the report of 17 recoveries from the virus.

According to the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment’s COVID-19 update for Tuesday April 26th, there were three new PCR and four new Rapid Antigen cases of COVID-19 recorded in country.

Hospitalizations remain unchanged at 0.

There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported in SVG, leaving that number at 106.

30, 424 persons in ST. Vincent and the Grenadines have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 3600 have been administered so far.

Since March of 2020 there have been 8406 PCR and Rapid Antigen cases recorded here in SVG.

Taiwan National Day Celebration

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here