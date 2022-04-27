Active cases of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are now down to 44 following the report of 17 recoveries from the virus.

According to the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment’s COVID-19 update for Tuesday April 26th, there were three new PCR and four new Rapid Antigen cases of COVID-19 recorded in country.

Hospitalizations remain unchanged at 0.

There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported in SVG, leaving that number at 106.

30, 424 persons in ST. Vincent and the Grenadines have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 3600 have been administered so far.

Since March of 2020 there have been 8406 PCR and Rapid Antigen cases recorded here in SVG.