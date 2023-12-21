Caribbean Airlines is hosting a special Customer Appreciation Day today December 21st, 2023, at its main base in Piarco International Airport, Trinidad.

According to an official release from the airline, the event, aimed at expressing gratitude to loyal passengers, promises a delightful experience with flavoured coffee, hot chocolate and an assortment of goodies from stakeholder partners.

Caribbean Airlines in their release said this initiative underscores their commitment to creating a warm and welcoming environment for its valued passengers.

The airline says this activity not only celebrates the loyalty of their passengers but also serves as a precursor to upcoming initiatives aimed at enhancing the overall customer experience.

In the coming months, Caribbean Airlines says they will introduce focused programs designed to elevate the satisfaction and comfort of its passengers during their journey.