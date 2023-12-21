Greece will lend its support to a US-led coalition to protect the Red Sea shipping route from Houthi rebels.

Greece will send a warship to support the naval coalition. It is the latest country to join the alliance.

Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias announced the move in a televised address on Thursday, saying Greece, as a major shipping nation, has a “fundamental interest” in addressing the “massive threat” to maritime transport, Al Jazeera reports.

The naval task force, announced by the US on Tuesday, initially listed 10 member nations to help patrol the waters to deter the Iran-aligned Houthis, who have attacked more than a dozen vessels they claim were linked to Israel amid the war on Gaza.

The Houthis say they will halt their attacks only if Israel’s “crimes in Gaza stop”.