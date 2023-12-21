The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) recognised staff members who have demonstrated their dedication to the people of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) over the years and in the past year at its 40th Anniversary Gala and Awards Ceremony on Saturday, 9 December.

The event, held at the St Kitts Marriott Ballroom, included presentations of the Long Service, S.T.A.R., Spirit, Impact and Governor’s Awards to various staff members.

In his remarks at the Ceremony, Governor of the ECCB, Timothy N.J. Antoine, congratulated all the nominees and awardees and thanked them for their continued commitment to the Bank and the people of the ECCU.

During his remarks, the Governor posed the question: “what do stars do?” He received the loud response of: “they shine brightly”. The ECCB’s Governor then encouraged all awardees to continue to shine and to sustain their brilliance and excellence.