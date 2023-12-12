Rapper Cardi B has revealed that she has split from her husband fellow rapper Offset.

She broke the news during one of her Instagram live sessions, where said that she is hoping for a new beginning.

“I’ve been single for a minute now… I want to start 2024 fresh.” The Bodak Yellow rapper stated.

Offset and Cardi B have been married since 2017.

Migos rapper Offset has not yet publicly commented on the split with his wife.

The announcement follows a denial from Offset after rapper Blueface accused him of having an affair with his ex-partner.

The split also follows reports the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram last week.

Cardi B and Offset, whose legal names are Belcalis and Kiari Cephus, have had a turbulent relationship since marrying in 2017.