The La Vue Boutique Hotel and Beach Club is not just meant for enjoyment by foreigners but is also there for Vincentians.

General Manager of the hotel Mr. Peter Edward emphasized this point at a recent press conference held to unveil their upcoming Unmasked: Royalty Gala.

Mr. Edward said that there are people that believe the hotel and beach club only caters to those visiting St. Vincent and the Grenadines, but he wanted to make it clear that this was not the case.

“I wanted to introduce La Vue to the press, the new face of La Vue, all the new initiatives that we have and I also wanted Vincentians to know that La Vue is theirs, because a lot of people believe that we don’t cater for the locals, that’s something of the past—if it ever happened—but we welcome our local people to enjoy,” Mr. Edward said.

December 1st 2023 marked one year since Mr. Edward became the General Manager of La Vue Boutique Hotel and Beach Club.

Vincentians and visitors alike have been invited to take part in the hotel’s various activities and events, such as karaoke nights, date nights, Taco Tuesdays and more.