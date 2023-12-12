Rishabh Pant is set to make his return to cricket in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) after over a year out of the game.

India wicketkeeper Pant, 26, was seriously hurt in a car crash in December 2022.

Reports in India said he suffered injuries to his head, back and leg.

Pant, who is captain of his IPL franchise Delhi Capitals, could play solely as a batter in next year’s tournament if not cleared to keep.

Delhi finished ninth in the table in Pant’s absence in the 2023 tournament, which was won by Chennai Super Kings.