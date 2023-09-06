Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have announced an official release date for their latest collaboration “Bongos”.

The dynamic duo’s latest song together will come to fans this Friday September 8th.

The release date was confirmed on social media by Cardi B when she posted a photo of her and Megan with the caption “BONGOS Cardi x Megan Thee Stallion 9/8,”.

The Bodak Yellow on Sunday had teased a surprise was in the works for fans and it seems that new collab is that surprise.

The women previously collaborated on the hit single “WAP,” which has been among the biggest and most successful songs in their respective catalogs.

The release of the collaboration comes just over a week after Cardi B revealed to Vogue Mexico that she won’t be releasing any more collaborations in the run-up to her sophomore album set for release later this year.