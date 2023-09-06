Novak Djokovic has pulled off an impressive victory over Taylor Fritz to make it into a record 47th major semifinal.

Djokivic came out on top at the Athur Ashe Stadium, continuing his pursuit of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

He achieved his victory despite temporarily appearing to struggle with the heat and humidity in New York.

According to BBC Sport, the three-time champion will face home hope Ben Shelton in the last four.

Shelton, in contrast to Djokovic, will be appearing in his first Grand Slam semi-final following his win over compatriot Frances Tiafoe.