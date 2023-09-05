There are several new initiatives that will be undertaken during the new school year says Minister of Education and National Reconciliation Curtis King.

Minister King during his address to the nation on the reopening of schools said that these initiatives will include changes to the curriculum, syllabuses and more.

“During this school year several new initiatives aimed at the continued transformation of the education system will be undertaken. Some will include; changes to the curriculum in the primary schools, as well as adjustments in the syllabi for some of the CXC subjects at the secondary and post secondary level; the introduction of the national vocational qualification certification in the secondary schools to complement the Caribbean Vocational Qualification that is already being offered in some schools,” he said.

The Education Minister also made mention of the piloting of centers of excellence and the implementation of an education information management system.

Minister King said that in order to achieve these goals, the support, cooperation and feedback of all stakeholders is necessary.