The recidivism rate among prisoners of His Majesty’s Prisons who access rehabilitation programs has been proven to be lower.

During an appearance on WE FM’s Cop Chat program, Chief Prison Officer Saville Rodrigues, said that though the prison’s overall recidivism rate is high at %55, the inmate’s involvement in rehabilitation programs has provided a glimmer of hope.

“Regarding recidivism, we currently have a recidivism rate of %55, which is high. So that is simply saying, for every 100 people, 55 are back, but there is a glimmer of hope. The programs, the people that access the programs, the recidivism rate is actually lower among them, you will find that number to be between 10%-15% which is not bad, I mean I wish it could be lower,” he said.

Mr. Rodrigues also noted that a prisoner’s mindset plays a crucial role in what course their life takes after their release from the prison system, saying that even if they are equipped with a skill, it will be up to them to make the most of it, to avoid a return to the prison.