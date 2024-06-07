The British Virgin Islands is monitoring the discovery of measles in neighbouring countries and has begun to prepare for any infections in the territory to prevent an outbreak.

Acting Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr Ronald Georges said a team from the Ministry of Health and Social Development held meetings with stakeholders such as paediatricians, public health nurses and education officials after two cases of the virus were discovered in the Turks and Caicos Islands in early May.

“The introduction of measles in the region is concerning and the outbreak in the Turks and Caicos Islands is a wakeup call to the entire region,” Georges stated.

He added that the risk of transmission in the Caribbean is compounded by the ICC T20 World Cup, which will bring thousands of visitors, some of whom are from regions with poor immunisation coverage.

BVI health officials are set to hold a virtual conference on June 11 to present further information to islanders about treatment and complications of measles, public health requirements, immunisation, infection control, surveillance and reporting protocols that have been put in place.