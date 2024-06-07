A man from Bolans, Antigua has been handed a 12-year prison sentence for the killing of his uncle, an incident found to have been precipitated by provocation.

Kelly Friday, 29, was convicted of manslaughter in March following an extensive trial presided over by Justice Tunde Bakre.

The fatal altercation occurred on September 11, 2021, at Point Wharf, where Friday fatally stabbed his uncle, Selwyn Mannix, after enduring a beating with a wattle stick over a disputed $50 debt.

During the trial, the prosecution contended that Friday inflicted six stab wounds on his uncle across various parts of his body, including the chest, abdomen, back, thigh, and hand, even when Mannix was incapacitated on the ground.

In response, Defence Attorney Wendel Alexander vehemently refuted the prosecution’s allegations, arguing that Friday’s actions stemmed from a primal survival instinct triggered by a perceived threat.

Ultimately, the jury deliberated and determined that Friday had acted under provocation, leading to his conviction on the lesser charge of manslaughter.