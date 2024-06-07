The US has told Israel it must be fully “transparent” over an air strike that reportedly killed at least 35 people at a central Gaza school packed with displaced people on Thursday morning.

The Israeli military said it had conducted a “precise” strike on a “Hamas compound” in the school, but Gaza’s Hamas-run government media office denied the claim.

The US called on Israel to identify publicly the Hamas fighters it said it had killed – just as the Israeli military gave the names of nine of them.

Israel frequently identifies militants it targets in air strikes but it is rare for the US to urge it to do so.

In a near-simultaneous news briefing, Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari gave the names of nine Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters he said had been killed in the strike.

He said more would be identified after work to “verify the information”.