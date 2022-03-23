The ‘Shop Buju Banton’ fashion line will debut a new collection at a brunch and fashion show in Miami next month.

Titled “Blessed Brunch: Rip the Runway- Red, Gold and Black Edition,” the Reggae star’s event will include the release of his brand’s ‘What Drives You’ collection as well as ‘Crypto Rude Boys.’

“The fashion show is designed in a way that will express the core of the Buju Banton brand,” the Grammy Award winner said in a release. “Over the years, my supporters have been a driving force and we want to give them something special they will remember. Each piece was designed with the intent to motivate and move the people forward. Now is the time to come together and do something powerful through fashion.”

Blessed, produced by Dave Kelly, was featured on Banton’s Upside Down 2020 album, which was nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album.

Buju will not be at the event, but, on Monday, he urged Miami-area fans to “come now” in an Instagram clip. The event will take place at Lemon Grove (7610 NE 4th Court, Miami FL 33183) from 2:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., and will be hosted by Correy K and featuring music by Karim Hype, Rory Stone Love, Steelie Bashment, and DJ Country The Truth, according to the release.