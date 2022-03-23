The World’s number one tennis player Ashleigh Barty has shocked the sporting world by announcing she will retire from professional tennis at just 25.

The Australian made the announcement on social media on Wednesday, saying she was leaving to “chase other dreams”.

She said she was “absolutely spent” and “physically I have nothing more to give”.

Barty won three Grand Slam singles events, including this year’s Australian Open in January.

In doing so she became the first home player to win the Australian Open men’s or women’s singles title in 44 years.