The three new market buildings built by the Government last year with the intent of housing Kingstown’s vendors are set to be occupied soon, as a list is being compiled by the town board to determine which vendors will occupy the buildings.

This is according to Minister of Urban Development Julian Francis, who, at the same time discussed the future of vending in Kingstown as well as in the Arnos Vale area.

“No more will be allowed, no more will replace them” Minister Francis said in reference to the possibility that after vendors have moved into the new market buildings, that new vendors will take their places they leave vacant.

“Inside of the central market there are vacant spaces. If you go into the central market you will see stalls empty in there all day. Vendors are going to have the option of going back into the market because we are going to declare some areas not for vendors. In other words, we are going to identify spots in town after that where vending will be allowed and outside of that—basically they won’t have choice but to go back into the market” Francis said.

Minister Francis says that while the cleaning up of capital city Kingstown is the priority right now, there have been discussions pertaining to the future of vending in the area of Massy Stores Arnos Vale.

“Discussions are being held with the owners of property massy occupies. You know there is a back parking lot by the river; discussions have been held and permission has been given—I don’t have it yet in writing—for us to establish some stalls along the back wall, along the river bank there and we should be moving there next to try to clean up that area” he said.