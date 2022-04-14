Grammy award-winning Reggae artist Buju Banton has returned to Belize as the guest of rapper turned Opposition Leader Moses “Shyne” Barrow.

According to an Instagram post made by Shyne on Tuesday (April 12), the purpose of the Gargamel’s visit wasn’t business. “It is such a pleasure to receive a personal visit in BELIZE from my brother @bujubanton,” the politician wrote under a photo of them both smiling in front of a private jet.

However, on Monday, 7 News Belize reported that Buju was plugging Shyne as the next Prime Minister of the country, in addition to doing some light shopping at the Michael Finnegan Market.

“It feels tremendously good to be back in Belize, wonderful. But the reason why we are here in Belize this time is much different from the last time we were here in Belize. This time it’s about supporting the next prime minister of Belize, making sure that the masses know that there is a movement that they need to get behind, because it involved all Belizeans for change,” he told the outlet, outside the Market.

Banton last visited Belize in September of 2003 for a concert.

When asked whether it was normal for a Rastafarian to support a politician, Buju responded, “Well, you see, my father King Selassie I was the greatest statesman you know and if we sit on the side-line and let people who all left on us mentally continue doing what they are doing in our region, what world are we going to have for our children.”

“So we got to get us off our asses and get active like the brother is doing inside the region, not only in Belize, but everywhere and be the change that we want to see,” he added.

General elections in Belize are due in 2025.