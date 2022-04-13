The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death 43 year old labourer of New Ground Jeremiah Daniel.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that on April 10th, Daniel and the assailant were headed home after attending a birthday party. On their way home, an altercation ensued between both men, and as a consequence, the assailant used a scissor to inflict a single stab wound on the body of the deceased.

The deceased was taken to the Georgetown Hospital where he subsequently succumbed to his injury.

A postmortem examination is expected to be carried out on the deceased to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Meanwhile…

The South Central Division, on April 10th, 2022, recorded its second road fatality for the year. Dead is Christopher Roberts, 44 year old Maintenance man of Great House, Lowmans Leeward.

According to an official report from the Public Relations and Complaints Department, on April 10th, Esworth Joseph, 33 years old Landscaper of Choppins was driving motor vehicle P-6822, a Silver Toyota Corolla along the Arnos Vale public road from Villa towards the roundabout.

Upon reaching the vicinity of D-Spot Bar at Arnos Vale, Joseph reportedly collided with Christopher Roberts who was allegedly crossing the street from D-Spot Bar towards the Trotmans building.

Roberts received serious injuries about his body and was transported to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital via an ambulance for medical attention. However, he later succumbed to his injuries. Joseph is currently assisting the police with their investigations.