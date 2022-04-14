Liverpool remains in the hunt for a historic quadruple after a thrilling draw with Benfica secured a Champions League semi-final against Villarreal.

Having established a 3-1 lead in Lisbon, Liverpool extended their advantage with Ibrahima Konate’s powerful 21st-minute header.

Benfica equalised through Goncalo Ramos’ excellent turn and finish, before Roberto Firmino’s two second-half goals – a tap-in followed by a volley – in front of the Kop looked to have put the Reds in control.

The semi-final brings Liverpool face-to-face with Villarreal boss Unai Emery, who has won the Europa League four times.