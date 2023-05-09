Bounty Killer won the Reggae and Dancehall Icon Award at the 2023 IRAWMA.

Bounty Killer added another International Reggae and World Music Award to his collection at the annual award show this weekend. The dancehall mogul was honored with the Reggae/Dancehall Icon Award. IRAWMA, which celebrated its 40th anniversary on Sunday, has been lauded by Bounty Killer over the years, and last night was no different.

During his acceptance speech, Bounty Killer waxed lyrical about the Jamaican award ceremony, encouraging viewers to anticipate its staging each year, similarly to how one would look forward to the Grammy and Emmy Awards.

“It’s not easy to keep these things going,” Bounty Killer chimed while accepting his award. “Even in the pandemic, these people make sure they recognize who to be recognized. So listen, Jamaica, let’s support us. Everybody excited about the Grammy and the Emmy and nommy but listen, IRAWMA! This ain’t no drama. Forty years! Wul dat,” the Grammy award-winning dancehall star said.

Bounty Killer’s on-stage tribute comes one week after the dancehall star told The Star how pleased he was to be nominated for the Lifetime Achievement Award, which he reportedly said is “better than a Grammy.”