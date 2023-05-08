St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Saturday saw the official launch of what has been dubbed the hottest carnival in the Caribbean, VincyMas 2023.

Present at the launch was Chairman of the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) Ricardo Adams, who, while remarking at the return of live bands on the road, noted that this year there will particular attention paid to the quality of shows put on.

“You may have heard that live bands will be on the road again and for Monday T Shirt bands we’ve been advised of the return of several bands that sat out the last couple of years. We continue to pay attention to our venues, the quality of our productions and the timing of our events. We know the experience matters to our patrons,” he said.

The CDC’s Chairman highlighted VincyMas’ reputation of not only being the hottest carnival in the Caribbean but also the safest.

“We have a reputation for being a very safe, intimate and energy filled carnival and we will continue to work with our stakeholders, the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, law enforcement, clergy, the private sector, media, components of VincyMas, and private promoters to do what is best for VincyMas and St. Vincent and the Grenadines,” Adams said.

In his closing remarks, Mr. Adams reminded persons in attendance that VincyMas about everyone and is for everyone, encouraging all stakeholders to work with the CDC make this year’s festival a fantastic one.

“VincyMas is about all of us and for all of us. I will like to appeal to all VincyMas lovers to work with us to ensure that we have a fantastic VincyMas 2023 and continue to make it the hottest carnival in the Caribbean,” he said.

Vincymas celebrations are set for June 30th to July 11th 2023.