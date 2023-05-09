England fast bowler Jofra Archer has returned home early from the Indian Premier League, just five weeks before the first Ashes Test begins.

The 28-year-old has been struggling with a long-term elbow injury and has made just five appearances for Mumbai Indians this year, taking two wickets.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said Archer would undergo a “period of rest and rehabilitation”.

The first Test against Australia takes place from 16-20 June at Edgbaston.

Archer had minor surgery on his right elbow earlier in April after missing four IPL matches.