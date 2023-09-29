Dancehall veteran Bounty Killer says that is time for the dancehall genre to make major improvements when it comes to production quality.

He voiced his concern about the quality of the mixing and production of much of the new music being recorded in Jamaica in an interview on CVM Television.

“At this stage of the game, we have to move to another level. Because we are having a lot of disposable music, and people are saying the music deteriorating, and we don’t have a stance on the global stage anymore and Afrobeats take Dancehall spot… We have to make our presence felt right now. We need to step up to the plate,” Bounty Killer said.

“Production-wise, our music is off-par. Music [is] not mixing properly and the production is not done properly. And is not just voicing a good song; is putting a production together. It have to properly produced, and market and promote. And we jus waan voice a bad song an give it an think seh ‘oh das how it work’,” the Coppershot artist added.

In October last year, producer JonFX had argued that the advent of the internet had caused experienced producers to be excluded from the music production process, which, in turn, has led to the songs coming out of Jamaica, for the most part being sub-par.