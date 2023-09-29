New Zealand’s captain Kane Williamson will miss his team’s 50-over World Cup opener against England on October 5th.
Williamson is currently still recovering from a knee injury, and has not played since tearing cruciate ligaments at the Indian Premier League in April.
New Zealand cricket says Williamson will play as a batter in a warm-up game against Pakistan on Friday.
He will then look to bat and field in a final warm-up against South Africa.
Coach Gary Stead said the priority was ensuring Williamson had time to progress his return to match fitness.
