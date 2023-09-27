The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has launched an investigation into the murder of New Montrose vendor Mark Williams.

According to a release from RSVGPF’s Public Relations and Complaints Department, preliminary investigations indicate that the victim was at a shop in Old Montrose/Block 2000 when a masked man approached him with a gun and started to fire shots.

As a result, Mr. Williams received several shots about his abdomen. He was rushed to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital for medical attention.

He later died as a result of injuries sustained from the shooting incident.

Police are asking persons with information that can assist with their investigation to contact the necessary police departments or personnel.

All information received will be treated confidentially.