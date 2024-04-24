The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has announced the passing out parade of Course 41 which is set to take place this Thursday.

The ceremony, which will take place at the Victoria Park at 3 PM, will see 113 recruits recognized, after undergoing rigorous training, fulfilling the criteria established by the RSVGPF.

According to a release, the parade will showcase the recruits’ preparedness to serve and protect the citizens of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The parade will also see awards given for: Best Recruit, Best at Police Duty Subjects, Most Disciplined Police Recruit and Best at Drills.

The RSVGPF says that Thursdays event will not only represent the hard work of the new officers but will also signify the police force’s commitment to maintaining high standards in law enforcement within SVG.