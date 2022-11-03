The body of 43-year-old Gladstone Haynes, an NYPD officer, was found this morning at the Orinduik Falls in the North Pakaraimas, Guyana.

Haynes allegedly drowned on October 30.

According to a report from the Guyana Police Force, Gladstone Haynes and Vanessa Alicia Vassell, a 34-year-old United States (US) citizen were on a tour from Ogle Airport to Kaieteur Falls and then to the Orinduik Falls, along with other tourists.

Vassell was celebrating her birthday on the day in question.

Enquiries disclosed that Gladstone was swimming below the Orinduik Falls in the water, which was high and streaming heavily at the time. He reportedly went under the surface of the water and disappeared.