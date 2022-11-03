Belizean Foreign Affairs Minister Eamon Courtenay has denied reports that the country is in talks with the United Kingdom to accept migrants and asylum seekers from Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

“Belize is not in negotiations with the UK or any other country to accept migrants. We will not agree to accept exported migrants. That is inhumane and contrary to International Law,” the minister wrote on Twitter.

Courtenay’s denial followed a UK Express report that claimed Home Secretary Suella Braverman and other officials were in advance stages of talks with Belize, Peru, Paraguay and a country in Africa to take migrants, who have been bombarding the country’s asylum system.