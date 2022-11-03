Over two thousand books are to be donated to branch libraries across St. Vincent and the Grenadines from MacMillan Education Caribbean, in an effort to promote reading among Vincentian children.

Director of Libraries, Archives and Documentation Services Michelle King-Campbell, spoke at the launch of the library caravan at the National Public Library on Wednesday November 2nd, 2022.

She emphasized that books and other learning tools are available at libraries as the library services continue to offer flexibility in meeting the needs of readers.

The Director of Libraries encouraged parents to enroll their children in their local libraries as reading at an early age can foster growth and development.

She thanked Mac Millan Education Caribbean for their continued support.

The library caravan will run from November 5 th , 12th , 19th and the 26th . The theme is “Connecting Families and Communities through reading.

Additionally, the month of November is termed as Family Literacy Month in Libraries nationwide which would coincide with the importance of families in the development of literacy and learning.