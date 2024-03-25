Stephen Marley, being the second eldest son of Bob and Rita Marley was honored with the Key to the City of Wilmington, Delaware, on Thursday March 21st.

The fans and some of the Marley family members assembled at the One Love Park, as the Mayor of Wilmington, Mike Purzycki honored Stephen with the Key to the City.

According to Urban Islandz, it’s no surprise that Stephen Marley is the first Marley to be gifted the Key to the City since he was born in Wilmington on April 20, 1972.

As Mayor Purzycki passed on the Key to Stephen, the assemblage of the community to tribute the honorary moment invoked a “depth of feeling” that reminded them all what a community is all about.

In accepting the Key to the City, a humbled Stephen Marley said, “It’s a very emotional moment here. I do give thanks to everyone who made this possible…my family. Wilmington [is] home. I have fond memories of running across the street to the park and my father…I have fond memories here and thank you. I’m not a man of many words. I love you all. I feel at home.”